Jennifer Aniston Makes Rare Post-Split Appearance at Molly McNearny's Birthday Party

Talk about a girls' night out!

Less than a month after her shocking split from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston got all gussied up to help celebrate the 40th birthday bash of pal Molly McNearney, the comedy writer who is married to Jimmy Kimmel

The newly single star was spotted having some fun with Jen Meyer (Tobey Maguire's estranged wife), Amanda Aanka (Jason Bateman's wife) and A-list manager Aleen Keshishian, who reps Aniston.

The 49-year-old, who opted for an understated black silk tank top and gold necklace, appears to be leaning on friends—literally—since the separation.

Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were among the other celebs who were also at the birthday bash.