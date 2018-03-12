Julianne Hough Uses This Food Seasoning to Whiten Her Teeth

Whitening strips, laser procedures, toothpaste, mouthwash—the search for a product that will give you a brighter smile seems to be a never-ending journey.

According to Julianne Hough, the solution has most likely been in your kitchen the entire time.

"I've actually been trying turmeric," she told E! News.

The actress creates her own whitening product by using the orange-brown seasoning as the base.

"You'd think it would be the opposite and it'd stain your teeth, but it actually makes them whiter," she shared with excitement.

While the use of a spice as a whitener may surprise you, turmeric is an anti-inflammatory, skin-brightening superfood that has steadily gained a reputation for its abilities to brighten both teeth and skin.