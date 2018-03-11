Is This The Voice’s Most Formidable Coaching Line-Up Yet?

"I feel like you all invented that because I'm coming. And you're all afraid."

When Kelly Clarkson uttered that sentiment in the season 14 premiere of The Voice, making her first appearance as one of the NBC reality juggernaut's coaches, she was talking about the show's new Block button. But her theory that the newbie coach—traditionally the person with the most to prove and the most to learn—just might be this season's most intimidating presence is only proof that this coaching line-up just might be the show's most impressive and formidable yet.

Now, that's not to say that the show's been lacking in the past. Each coaching line-up in the past 13 seasons has had its many strengths. But there's something about this combination of mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, along with the returning Alicia Keys and Clarkson, that has us believing season 14 just might be the show's most competitive season yet.