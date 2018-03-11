Tori Spelling Back at Work With Jennie Garth After Reported Turmoil

Tori Spelling is back at work—and with longtime bestie Jennie Garth—days after reported family turmoil that spurred police intervention.

Spelling posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a selfie showing her in a car on the CBS Studio Center Lot near Los Angeles.

"#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties," she wrote.

On March 1, police were called to Spelling's family home twice in 24 hours. TMZ said that her husband Dean McDermott had told them she was going through a "breakdown."

On Wednesday, he called police to have them check on her wellbeing after she left home and they later determined she was fine, Us Weekly and TMZ had reported. On Friday, they were photographed leaving a diner with their five kids through a back door under watch by police officers. The Daily Mail reported that authorities escorted them out after the couple got into an argument inside. The two have not commented on the reports.