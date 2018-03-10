Steve-O Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety With Inspiring Message

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
What a difference a decade makes!
After a wild ride with drugs and alcohol, Steve-O is celebrating 10 years of sobriety with a whole lot of gratitude.
On Saturday, the 43-year-old actor and stuntman, whose real name is Stephen Glover, took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the big milestone and thank the people who helped him way back when, namely pal Johnny Knoxville.
The Jackass star wrote, "Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug. I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began."
The star, who got engaged to girlfriend Lux Wright in January, concluded the tweet by writing, "Thank you, dudes, I love you."
Similarly, Knoxville has also spoken about staging an intervention on his pal.
"We'd all had our eye on Steve-O because he'd gotten to a really bad point in doing all kinds of crazy drugs," Johnny told Access Hollywood in 2010. "But [when Steve-O's] e-mails kind of hinted at [suicide]… I got 10 of our closest friends — big guys-- and went to his house and said, 'Steve-O, you know, we're here to take you in to the rehab, or actually 5150 [medical hold],' and he goes, ‘No dude, I ain't going.'"
Johnny continued, "I said, 'Steve-O, if you don't go I've instructed the guys to knock you out and then we'll take you.' He's like, 'OK dude, I'll go.'"
Back in July 2008, the prankster wrote in a blog, "I did so much cocaine, ketamine, PCP, nitrous oxide and all sorts of other drugs, that, quite simply, my brain is f--ked up. As you can probably tell by the way I'm writing this, my cognitive skills are alright, but, I frequently suffer from horrible mood swings and severe depression."
But it seems like, one day at a time, Steve-O found his way out of the darkness...