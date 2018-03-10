Mike Fisher Celebrates Carrie Underwood and Her ''Killer Hair'' on 35th Birthday

Haven't you heard? It's Carrie Underwood's birthday!

The country music queen turns 35 today, and Mike Fisher wouldn't let the occasion slip by without wishing his wife of eight years a very happy birthday. The Canadian hockey star poked a little fun at Underwood, sharing a photo of the singer at the peak of her crunchy curl days.

"Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair!:) All kidding aside you're a blessing to Izzy and I everyday! Love you @carrieunderwood," Fisher captioned the funny moment.

Carrie and Mike tied the knot in 2010, and welcomed son Isaiah Michael Fisher in March 2015.