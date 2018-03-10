John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Couple Up at SXSW—Plus More Star Sightings

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 9:56 AM

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt really have a way with heating up the red carpet. 

The married couple made an appearance at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival to premier their upcoming thrillerA Quiet Place, which co-stars the pair and was directed by Krasinski. Hitting theaters April 6, the horror flick features John and Emily in their first non-animated movie together and also stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as their onscreen kids. 

Long before the A-listers decided to join forces, Krasinski told E! News he looked forward to sharing the screen with her one day. 

"I would love to direct Emily. I don't know, I'd rather act with Emily then direct. I don't know if I need that responsibility. She's so good," The Office star gushed in 2016. "I would be so scared to screw it up. Happy to be in scenes with her because that would be really fun. We're always up for doing something but it has to be the right thing."

Photos

SXSW 2018: Star Sightings

The Austin, Tex. based event kicked off Friday and will continue through Saturday, March 17. Other buzz-worthy films and TV shows slated to host screenings include Blockers (John CenaLeslie Mann), Galveston (Elle Fanning), This Is Us and Westworld

For even more star sightings from SXSW, click through the gallery above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

