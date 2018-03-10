Chris Soules Returns to Instagram Almost One Year After Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules is back on social media.

Nearly a year after the former Bachelor star allegedly fled the scene of a fatal car crash, he posted on Instagram for the very first time. Using the Instagram Story feature on Saturday, Soules captured a video of a dog and cat walking through the snow. "Buddies," he captioned the moment.

In early January, a judge denied Soules' motion to dismiss the case against him. Soules was arrested in April after accidentally rear-ending 66-year-old tractor driver Kenneth Mosher in their native Iowa. He has pled not guilty to a charge of hit and run, resulting in a death.

Meanwhile, a source previously told E! News the 36-year-old farmer is keeping his head up despite the legal turmoil.