Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Turned 100 and All We Got Was a Surprise Wedding

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the 100th episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

FitzSimmons finally made it official!

Poor Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Leopold Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) have been through the wringer during the first 99 episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. They've been dropped on the bottom of the ocean floor, they've been separated by surprise interplanetary travel, they've found themselves on opposing sides while trapped in an AI-created simulated world, they've seen the end of the world while trapped in the future.

And now that they're back home in their proper timeline, as they race to stay alive and out of General Hale's crosshairs, they've taken the opportunity to do in tonight's landmark 100th episode something so surprising in its regularity that we didn't see it coming: They got married!