Watch Married at First Sight's Jephte and Shawniece Fight Over Serious Phone Drama

Got something to hide newlyweds?
Tonight's all-new Married at First Sight appears to be more than juicy as the couples are asked to unlock their phones and exchange mobile devices with their partners for one hour.
In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's show, Jephte Pierre isn't ready to give Shawniece Jackson that access. What comes next is an explosive argument that has someone walking out of the house.
"Whatever you've got going on over there in your phone and whatever else, you need to figure it out and you need to get right with yourself," Shawniece shared with her husband. "If you would have given me your phone, I wouldn't have gone through it but the fact that you wouldn't give me your phone now, I just feel some type of way about it."
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
The cosmetologist added, "I wasn't tripping off of not receiving his phone. It wasn't a big issue for me. I just want to get to a place where we're both completely trusting each other and emotionally connected with each other. I really do want this marriage to work."
While her hopes and dreams don't seem too much at all, Jephte wants no part of this argument. So what does he do? He walks out of the house and drives off to an unknown destination. Uh-oh!
Tears are shed, doors are slammed and viewers are left with quite the tease for what's to come tonight. And yes, there are two other couples that are participating in the same task.
"I've always been a firm believer in what is in the dark will come to light," Shawniece teased.
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.