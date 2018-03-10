Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Must-Have Black Jeans Are on Sale!

Gigi Hadid's off-duty style just got cheaper.

While out and about in New York, the model was photographed wearing a wardrobe must-have: black jeans. For this look, she opted for distressed, skinny denim with a mid rise from 7 for All Mankind, and paired them with a patterned choker, white and black bomber jacket, basic black T-shirt and slides.

Then, she wore them again. This time, pairing with a black hoodie, leather jacket and zipper-accented sneakers. Clearly, she like these jeans.

While these outfits prove that the supermodel has great style, let's be honest: You can pair black jeans with just about anything and look great.