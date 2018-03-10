Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Must-Have Black Jeans Are on Sale!

James Devaney/GC Images
Gigi Hadid's off-duty style just got cheaper.
While out and about in New York, the model was photographed wearing a wardrobe must-have: black jeans. For this look, she opted for distressed, skinny denim with a mid rise from 7 for All Mankind, and paired them with a patterned choker, white and black bomber jacket, basic black T-shirt and slides.
Then, she wore them again. This time, pairing with a black hoodie, leather jacket and zipper-accented sneakers. Clearly, she like these jeans.
While these outfits prove that the supermodel has great style, let's be honest: You can pair black jeans with just about anything and look great.
The goal is to find a pair that is affordable, accentuates your curves in all the right ways and fits comfortably.
Good news: Gigi's exact pair and more great denim are on sale now! Shop the discounts below!
7 For All Mankind
Gigi's Exact Pair: b(air) Denim Ankle Skinny with Knee Slits in Black, Was $179, Now $149
Frame Denim
Frayed Hem Cropped Jeans, Was $348, Now $209
River Island
Amelie Super Skinny Jeans, Was $84, Now $60
Diesel
Distressed Skinny Jeans, Was $269, Now $135
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Rachel Ripped Skinny Jeans, Was $89, Now $43
American Eagle
AEO Denim X4 High Rise Jeggings, Was $50, Now $30
True Religion
Denim Pants, Was $104, Now $56
Max Studio London
Distressed Skinny Jeans, Was $88, Now $34
Parker Smith
Bombshell Skinny, Was $193, Now $110