Meghan Markle's White Coat Is Officially a Celebrity Trend

Just in: Meghan Markleis officially a trendsetter.

In honor of her engagement, the bride-to-be appeared at Kensington Palace arm-in-arm with Prince Harry to pose for their official photos. She wore a white wrap coat from the Canadian brand, Line the Label, an emerald P.A.R.O.S.H dress and nude pumps from Aquazzura.

Shortly after, Line the Label's site crashed as the world rushed to get the Suits actress' outerwear.

According to Meghan's ensemble, white is a go-to hue no matter the time of year, and everyone, including celebrities, agrees.

Since then, the white wrap coat has made an impact on celebrity street style. We've seen it in a number of ways on multiple celebs, officially making it a trend to watch.