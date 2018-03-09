Heather Locklear Claims Boyfriend Tried to Kill Her Before Domestic Violence Arrest

New details are being revealed into what transpired the night Heather Locklear was arrested for felony domestic violence and assaulting a police officer.

In a search warrant obtained by E! News, Ventura County Police confirm they responded to a call for domestic disturbance between the actress and her boyfriend Chris Heisser.

Heather's sister relayed to police that the former Melrose Place star said her boyfriend "choked her and tried to kill her." While Heather's sister did not know if that was actually the case, the actress wanted the police called. Chris denied the allegation to investigators.

According to the search warrant, police found Heather and her boyfriend in a bedroom with Chris standing on the side of the bed leaning over Heather and holding her wrists while Heather was on the bed, lying back, with her feet on the floor.

From the police's observations, "it appeared that Chris was restraining Heather on the bed. Neither of them was striking each other or appeared to be struggling."