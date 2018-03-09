You Gotta Watch Kelly Ripa's Audition for American Idol

LIVEKellyandRyan
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 3:50 PM
LIVEKellyandRyan
Kelly Ripa might have found her new calling.
In a funny video, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host delivered a surprisingly decent performance when she auditioned in front of the new judges of American Idol.
"I don't think they've mentally prepared for what I have to offer," the blonde said.
Before the "singer" went before Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, her co-host and the host of Idol, Ryan Seacrest, was delegated the task of calming her nerves. Seacrest, in addition to a spiked drink, helped Ripa to overcome those worries as she warmed up for the chance of a lifetime.
Ripa revealed to the judges that her mom and dad had always told her she had "the voice of angel," but when it came time to decide Kelly's fate, the judges did not agree.
Luckily, the judges took it easy on the 47-year-old, calling her singing "unique."
And while she didn't exactly get her golden ticket to Hollywood for her singing talents, the star and her entourage embraced and jumped with glee as she showed them her expired golden ticket.
Watch the video above to see the funny audition!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!