OMG! Someone Just Got Shot on The Royals' Shocking Season Four Premiere and We're Freaking Out

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 8:00 PM

Long live the king...or maybe not! 

On tonight's season four premiere of The Royals, sides were taken and alliances were tested. Bad blood is threatening to tear apart the monarchy and King Robert (Max Brown) is being challenged from all sides. 

We picked up right where we left off with Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Cyrus (Jake Maskall) teaming up to dethrone King Robert. Well, actually, Cyrus needs a bit of convincing, but once Liam tells him his theory about Robert killing King Simon (Vincent Regan), Cyrus is intrigued. 

"Do you understand how insidious this is? To pay a madman to kill your father, then willingly have your plane shot down, stranding yourself on a deserted island for months," Cyrus informs his naive nephew. "If he actually did it, maybe he deserves to be king."

Liam understands that his theory may be crazy, but he's certain he must do something to stop Robert. Meanwhile, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) is headed across the globe with Sebastian (Toby Sandeman) to do complete a few projects. Oh, and to forget about Jasper (Tom Austen) breaking her heart.

Which proved a lot more difficult than she thought. Especially considering Sebastian—and the press—is trying very hard to make their platonic relationship into something more. But they're not the only one's with a new relationship on the horizon. 

This week, King Robert is attempting to mix business with pleasure. Willow (Genevieve Gaunt), the king's social media adviser, is on the top of his list of potential brides, which Liam isn't happy about. "He put you on his list to mess with me. We're friends, he knows that. You're just another thing he can take from me," Liam tells her.

Watch

The Royals Family Tree

Naturally, that didn't sit well with Willow. "I see. I'm a thing," Willow tells Liam. "I'm an unattractive thing that has no business being on any reasonable list." Well, that didn't go as planned and Liam has now has two major issues to deal with. 

Whether Willow is on board or not, Robert is already setting his plans into motion by getting the best wedding planner he can find—Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley)! Even though it's going to tear her apart from her reality TV binge watching session, she agrees to help plan his wedding to his mystery bride. 

Fresh off of her humanitarian trip, Eleanor returns to the palace and is ready to rekindle her romance with Jasper. "I'm home and I can't wait to see you," she texts him. Unfortunately, he may never get to read it. 

At the end of the episode, Robert escapes an assassination attempt made during a public appearance, but it's all thanks to Jasper taking the bullet. He's left on the stage gasping for breath with the text from Eleanor still unopened on his phone. Is this the end of Jaspnor? 

Watch

Prince Liam Asks for Cyrus' Help to Defeat King Robert

Watch the video above for this week's full recap! 

