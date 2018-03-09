Emily Ratajkowski's Desert Honeymoon With Sebastian Bear-McClard Keeps Getting Hotter

The heat is on for one of Hollywood's newest newlyweds.

Two weeks after Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a secret ceremony, the pair appears to be celebrating their honeymoon in Utah.

In several social media posts shared on Instagram, both Emily and Sebastian gave fans a glimpse into their romantic getaway that includes breathtaking views and plenty of pool time.

"Morning in the desert," Emily shared on Instagram while going topless in the water. "Purple skies."

So where exactly are these two celebrating their new relationship status? Multiple reports point to the ultra-exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.