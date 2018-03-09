Emily Ratajkowski's Desert Honeymoon With Sebastian Bear-McClard Keeps Getting Hotter

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 2:03 PM

Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram

The heat is on for one of Hollywood's newest newlyweds.

Two weeks after Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a secret ceremony, the pair appears to be celebrating their honeymoon in Utah.

In several social media posts shared on Instagram, both Emily and Sebastian gave fans a glimpse into their romantic getaway that includes breathtaking views and plenty of pool time.

"Morning in the desert," Emily shared on Instagram while going topless in the water. "Purple skies."

So where are these two celebrating their new relationship status? Multiple reports point to the ultra-exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram

According to the property's website, Amangiri is described as a remote hideaway tucked within the luminous canyons of the American Southwest. The luxury 5-star resort offers both adrenaline-fueled adventure experiences and a peaceful retreat.

Based on Emily's Instagram poses in her Inamorataswim bathing suits, we'd say she's participating in the latter.

Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard

Instagram

Back on February 23, the model surprised fans when she announced on Instagram that she got married at a New York City courthouse.

Since then, the pair has walked their first red carpet together since exchanging vows and also attended the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards.

"Emily looked so in love with her husband," a source shared with E! News. "She kept staring at him smiling and was touching his face a lot. They were by each other's side the entire time before the show started. Emily rested her head on his shoulder and really looked truly happy."

Cheers to many more years of love and romance!

