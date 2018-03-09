Timeless' Abigail Spencer on Finding Out Her Show Was Canceled and Revived in the Span of 3 Days

Abigail Spencer was on a roller coaster last spring. The Timeless star found out her show was canceled…and three days later it was brought back to life.

"It was wild," she told E! News during a recent interview. "What a week it was. It was a tough week."

On Wednesday, May 10, Spencer got the call from co-creator Eric Kripke. "He said, ‘We put up a good fight, but it's not going to happen.' We're a big show, we have a very large production budget and really high value. We shoot the show at a very elevated level and we want to keep it that way. We want the quality to be really good and that takes a lot. We make a different movie every week," Spencer said, noting she understood the logistics of the cancellation.