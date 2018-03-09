Lisa Bonet Speaks Out About Bill Cosby's "Sinister, Shadow Energy"

It's been 26 years since the last episode of The Cosby Show aired, and now Lisa Bonet is speaking out about her onscreen dad, Bill Cosby

For years, Bonet has kept quiet about the allegations made against her disgraced co-star, while a few of the other cast members have come out defending Cosby, including Phylicia Rashad and Malcolm Jamal Warner. But in an interview with Net-a-Porter's PORTEREdit, she opens up about how she really felt about him.

Asked whether she knew about the sexual harassment allegations surrounding Cosby, the actress replies, "There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions." Instead, she speaks about an energy that she felt from him—"that type of sinister, shadow energy" that can't be concealed. So, while she was not aware of the alleged incidents as they occurred, she always felt something about him was not right.