The Duggar Family Tree: A Complete Breakdown of the Ever-Growing Group

The Duggar family is expanding once again!

Earlier this week, it was revealed that 21-year-old Josiah Duggar, the eighth-born child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, is engaged to Lauren Swanson.

The Counting On star announced in a statement, "Lauren and I are engaged! This is an exciting big step in our lives and the whole thing was very meaningful. The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There's a lot of family history on this property making it a special place for Lauren."

This news was announced less than two weeks after a new baby Duggar entered the world.