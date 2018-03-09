The Duggar Family Tree: A Complete Breakdown of the Ever-Growing Group

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
by Jess Cohen , Melissa Herwitt & Natalie Finn | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 11:28 AM
Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
The Duggar family is expanding once again!
Earlier this week, it was revealed that 21-year-old Josiah Duggar, the eighth-born child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, is engaged to Lauren Swanson.
The Counting On star announced in a statement, "Lauren and I are engaged! This is an exciting big step in our lives and the whole thing was very meaningful. The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There's a lot of family history on this property making it a special place for Lauren."
This news was announced less than two weeks after a new baby Duggar entered the world.
On February 23, Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her first child with husband Austin Forsyth. The couple welcomed a son named Gideon Martyn Forsyth.
The announcement on the family's website read, "Joy and Gideon are doing very well and we are just in love with this new little addition!!"
Following these exciting announcements, we decided to make a family tree for the ever-growing group to help everyone keep up.
See the tree above to meet all of the family members and take a look at the gallery to get more Duggar details.
New episodes of TLC's Counting On air Mondays at 9/8c.
