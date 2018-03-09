Jennifer Lopez Models a Chic Sheer Top on Date Night With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat while on a date with her beau, Alex Rodriguez.

All eyes were on the singer as she wore a see-through white blouse, paired with ripped blue jeans and a white bra visible underneath for her dinner at the Los Angeles hot spot Craig's.

Since they began dating last February, the 48-year-old and her baseball player boyfriend have had weekend getaways to romantic cities like Paris and date nights at the Met Gala, but this time they opted for a low-key dinner.

Rumors of an imminent engagement continue to swirl around the A-list couple, especially considering how smitten the couple is. J. Lo recently addressed those rumors in an interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi, saying, "No, I don't like to pressure anybody for anything."