Jennifer Lopez Models a Chic Sheer Top on Date Night With Alex Rodriguez

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 11:20 AM

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

ROLO/BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat while on a date with her beau, Alex Rodriguez.

All eyes were on the singer as she wore a see-through white blouse, paired with ripped blue jeans and a white bra visible underneath for her dinner at the Los Angeles hot spot Craig's.

Since they began dating last February, the 48-year-old and her baseball player boyfriend have had weekend getaways to romantic cities like Paris and date nights at the Met Gala, but this time they opted for a low-key dinner.

Rumors of an imminent engagement continue to swirl around the A-list couple, especially considering how smitten the couple is. J. Lo recently addressed those rumors in an interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi, saying, "No, I don't like to pressure anybody for anything."

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

GUMU/BACKGRID

And Lopez isn't the only one playing coy about the idea of possible wedding bells. "Jennifer's amazing. It's nice, it's nice. You're gonna make me blush now!" Rodriguez told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "Now I'm sweating. No, she's an amazing girl."

Until then, we can continue to enjoy the stunning outfits that both J. Lo and A-Rod model on their date nights out.

What do you think of her white blouse? Let us know in the comments below!

