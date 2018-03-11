American Idol Returns on ABC: Does the New Version Have Your Vote?

ABC
by Chris Harnick | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 7:01 PM
ABC
American Idol is back! Yes, already! You've seen the headlines, heard all the gossip, and now, as of March 11, watched the new American Idol on ABC. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are your new judges with Ryan Seacrest once again hosting the festivities.
Gone are the embarrassingly bad auditions that would go viral on Fox's American Idol and increased are the inspirational stories the Disney-owned network is hoping will go viral in a more positive way. Even when the new judges denied a contestant a ticket to Hollywood, they were positive and constructive. There are no Simon Cowell moments of "that was dreadful."
The season premiere offered redemption for a viral video star, what could be the first-ever (at least it was the first for the new iteration) decision reversal, lots of wig talk and many heartwarming moments. No William Hung here, but there is a Nico Bones.
So what did you think of the new version of American Idol? Did the nearly 2-year-long break make your heart grow fonder? Tell us in the polls below about the show itself and the new judge panel. Do Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have what it takes?
American Idol airs Sundays on ABC.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? Is the First Time He's Ever Publicly Talked About That Terrifying 1994 Night
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!