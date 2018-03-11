American Idol Returns on ABC: Does the New Version Have Your Vote?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 7:01 PM

American Idol, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest

ABC

American Idol is back! Yes, already! You've seen the headlines, heard all the gossip, and now, as of March 11, watched the new American Idol on ABC. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are your new judges with Ryan Seacrest once again hosting the festivities.

Gone are the embarrassingly bad auditions that would go viral on Fox's American Idol and increased are the inspirational stories the Disney-owned network is hoping will go viral in a more positive way. Even when the new judges denied a contestant a ticket to Hollywood, they were positive and constructive. There are no Simon Cowell moments of "that was dreadful."

Photos

Ranking All of American Idol's Judges

The season premiere offered redemption for a viral video star, what could be the first-ever (at least it was the first for the new iteration) decision reversal, lots of wig talk and many heartwarming moments. No William Hung here, but there is a Nico Bones.

So what did you think of the new version of American Idol? Did the nearly 2-year-long break make your heart grow fonder? Tell us in the polls below about the show itself and the new judge panel. Do Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have what it takes?

The New American Idol
What do you think of the new American Idol?
25.0
34.2
40.8
The New American Idol Judges
What do you think of the new American Idol judges?
34.1
22.7
43.2

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

