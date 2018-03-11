Would Elizabeth Hurley Ever Wear Her Iconic Versace Safety Pin Dress Again?

"It's very nice to see someone young and gorgeous wear an interpretation of something like that. She looked amazing and it was fun to look at, but no," Hurley dished.

"I think if you asked an actor to wear their costumes from something 30 years ago it would be horrific," Hurley added with a laugh before turning to co-star William Moseley and teased, "Well you could put your Narnia costume..."

"Yeah, you put your Narnia on, Elizabeth can put the dress on," Alexandra Park joked.

Earlier this week, Hurley gushed about J.Law's version. "I thought she looked amazing in it! Really hot and sexy," she dished on Daily Pop. "I mean Versace, they still make phenomenal dresses 20 years on from me wearing that one," Hurley gushed. "So yes, I was a little thrilled to see her in that."