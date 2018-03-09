Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Slam Cosmopolitan Philippines for Photoshopping Their Bodies

Lili Reinhart called out Cosmopolitan Philippines on Instagram Thursday for photoshopping both her and Camila Mendes' bodies to make them look slimmer.

The Riverdale star also posted the before-and-after photos to highlight the difference in appearance via Instagram stories.

The 21-year-old actress started her post by celebrating International Women's Day.

"Over the last year, we've seen an unprecedented movement for women's rights," she wrote, "and one thing is clear: Our time is now. We are phenomenal, and we will make the world a better place for all women."

However, the Betty Cooper star admitted "we still have a long way to go" and that "our fight is not over." That's when she shared the edited and unedited photos from her and Mendes' photoshoot and highlighted the change in appearance of their waists.