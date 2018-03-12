EXCLUSIVE!

Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek: So Has Rob Valletta Told Scheana Shay He Loves Her?

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 10:00 AM

Scheana Shay is ready to be a wife again.

Vanderpump Rules fans have watched this season as Scheana has moved on from her divorce from Mike Shay with new (and now ex) boyfriend Rob Valletta, with her co-stars even questioning how fast Scheana seems to be moving. One of the most vocal co-stars is Jax Taylor, who says in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, "She wants to think Rob is perfect. She wants to think that her relationship is perfect. She wants to think that her whole life is perfect. You know what, this is real life. It's not just one big happy Instagram story."  

And in the clip, Jax and Scheana have an intense conversation about whether or not Rob has said "I love you" to her yet. (Jax thinks Rob hasn't, Scheana says he has, the sky is blue, etc.)

Vanderpump Rules' Valentine's Day Grams

Scheana Marie

But during that conversation, Scheana finally admits Rob may be more reserved than she would like, saying, "Eventually we're going to get married. Yes, maybe slower than I would want."

And that sentence serves as the ammunition Jax needs to prove his point, telling Scheana, "That right there was all I was saying."

Scheana? Not exactly thrilled by Jax's reaction. 

Press play on the video about to find out how their confrontation somehow ends with Jax, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz wearing male romper. Seriously. 

In October, Scheana and Rob announced their split.

"I know I look really stupid, and you know what? I was coming off a divorce," Scheana said on her podcast, Scheananigans, recently. "I got back with someone who I felt was my soulmate and was the one…you can't fault me for being happy and being in love."

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

