How Will Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew Leave Grey's Anatomy?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 7:17 AM

Grey's Anatomy is preparing to say goodbye to two beloved characters when Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw leave the long-running medical drama at the end of season 14. The show is parting ways based on creative reasons, executive producer and co-showunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement.

"The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey's Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew," Vernoff said. "As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses."

Grey's is no stranger to shaking things up. During its 14-season run, the ABC drama has killed off characters, sent them packing in various ways, spun them off and of course had characters commit the one thing just about everybody hates: ghosting.

Take a look at the chart below to see how Grey's has handled series regular exits over the show's lengthy run.

No details about how Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner will be written out have been released. Both actresses penned notes to fans and series creator Shonda Rhimes praised their contributions to the series.

"It's always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters. Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic—both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV," Rhimes said in a statement. "I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

