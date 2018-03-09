How Will Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew Leave Grey's Anatomy?

Grey's Anatomy is preparing to say goodbye to two beloved characters when Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw leave the long-running medical drama at the end of season 14. The show is parting ways based on creative reasons, executive producer and co-showunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement.

"The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey's Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew," Vernoff said. "As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses."