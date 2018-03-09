Princess Madeleine of Sweden Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 6:01 AM

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has given birth to a baby girl.

The Office of the Marshal of the Real announced the news on Friday. 

The princess and her husband Christopher O'Neill welcomed the little bundle of joy Mar. 9 12:41 a.m. at Danderyd Hospital. The baby weighed in at 3465 grams (approximately 7.6 pounds) and measured at 50 centimeters long.

According to Svante Lindqvist, Marshal of the Realm, "both mother and child are in good health." 

O'Neill was at the hospital for the arrival of his little girl. 

"We are thrilled about the new addition to our family," he said via a statement. "Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister."

The Swedish Royal Court shared a picture of the newest family member, which was taken by the proud papa himself. Madeleine and O'Neill have left the hospital for their home in Stockholm.

This is the third child for the royal couple. They also have a 4-year-old daughter, Princess Leonore, and a 2-year-old son Prince Nicolas.

Madeleine announced her pregnancy back in August via Facebook.

"Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting," she wrote at the time. "We look forward to four becoming five!"

Congratulations to the happy family!

