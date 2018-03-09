Hugh Grant Welcomes Baby No. 5 With Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant has become a father for the fifth time, Elizabeth Hurley has revealed.

The 57-year-old actor's girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, has recently give birth; as of Friday, Grant's reps have not commented on the family's new addition. While promoting The Royals (returning Sunday at 10 p.m. on E!), Hurley let it slip that Grant had become a father again. "I'm very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he's still my best friend in the world. He's a really great guy," she said on E!'s Daily Pop Tuesday. "I see him a lot; I speak to him a lot. You know, he's now a father of five; he has five kids and he's a great dad. Yeah, he will remain my best friend for life."

Hurley shared additional details about the Paddington 2 actor's newborn baby when she appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday. "He had another one last week. He has five," the actress revealed. "He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He's an enchanting dad—really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

Grant and Ebserstein, a Swedish television producer, first welcomed a son in 2012, followed by a daughter in 2015. The actor also has two children—a son and a daughter—with Tinglan Hong.

In January, Grant told People fatherhood is "the nicest thing that's ever happened to me."

"It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself," the British actor admitted. "It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

