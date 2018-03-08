Teri Hatcher Slams Report That She's Broke, Homeless and Living Out of Her Van

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 7:25 PM

Teri Hatcher

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Teri Hatcher is speaking up. 

One day after a report surfaced claiming the former Desperate Housewives star was broke, homeless and living out of her van, Teri decided to set the record straight.

"It's categorically false. I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless and I am not living out of my van," she shared with KTLA 5's Sam Rubin. " I am shooting my YouTube series Van Therapy in my van."

In fact, Teri claims the outlet who first published the story was told by her team that it was not false. They ultimately chose to run the story anyway.

"A couple of weeks ago, the magazine reached out to my publicist to say, ‘We have these paparazzi photos of Teri at the beach,' which, by the way, I was filming drivebys for my show," Teri explained while in London. "They said they were going to run this story about me being broke, and I think they even used the word suicidal and homeless and whatever. And my lawyer and my publicist said, ‘Categorically not true, you can't print that, she's doing a YouTube show, that's her van, she has many homes in many states all over the country. There's nothing about this that's true.' And then they went and ran it anyway."

As for why Teri chose to speak out about the tabloid headline, the actress inferred that International Women's Day helped influence her decision.  

"I just felt like somebody has to say you can't do this," she explained. "You can't egregiously lie hurtfully with such a ridiculous story. It's a kind of harassment and bullying that we can't take anymore."

According to Teri's YouTube page, her channel titled "Hatching Change" is aimed at making positive changes in your life, health and attitude. The new videos posted every Wednesday and Saturday are also created to help one live better.

Close to one month ago, Trulia revealed that Teri listed her Studio City, Calif., home for rent.

The mid-century modern-style home measures 4,106 square feet and includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms.  

Interested buyers will have to pay $25,000 per month to enjoy all the amenities including a swimming pool and home gym.

