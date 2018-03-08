Top Chef Season 15 Finale: And the Winner Is...

And the winner of Top Chef is...
Season 15 of Bravo's longrunning reality hit competition series has come to an end, and dare we say this was one of the best seasons in awhile?!
Left to battle it out in TV's toughest culinary competition heading into Thursday night's finale were Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm, with Flamm returning to the competition after winning Last Chance Kitchen. But in the end, only one chef's name was called out by Padma Lakshmi as the winner of the Colorado-set season, and it was Joe! Those judges sure do love them a Last Chance Kitchen comeback, don't they?
"I can't believe it, I don't even know. It feels f--king amazing," he said. "I'm excited. I'm literally standing on top of a mountain and just won f--king Top Chef!"
In February, Bravo announced the location for season 16 of Top Chef: Kentucky! Expect to see the cheftestants head to Louisville, Lexington, and Lake Cumberland throughout the competition. Production will begin this spring and the season will premiere later this year.
"We are always looking for rising culinary destinations and are looking forward to planting our flag in Kentucky and soaking up a diverse region of the country that we haven't yet explored on Top Chef," Shari Levine, Executive Vice President, Current Production, Bravo Media, said in a statement. "Kentucky has a strong food identity and we know our incoming chefs will be inspired by the bourgeoning culinary scene, known for its innovative takes on Southern cuisine, melding flavors, and use of Kentucky's agricultural bounty."
Were you happy with the Top Chef season 15 outcome? Sound off in the comments!