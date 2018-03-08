Amy Schumer's Latest Honeymoon Photos With Chris Fischer Have Us Feeling the Love

Instagram
Love is in the air for Amy Schumer.
Less than a month after the Hollywood actress surprised fans by marrying chef Chris Fischer, the couple continues to live it up during their Italian honeymoon.
In new photos posted on Amy's Instagram Stories, fans received a sense into how much fun the pair was having across the world.
The pair's latest selfie showed the actress smiling from ear-to-ear as she enjoyed a cup of coffee. And yes, we can see beautiful wedding ring once again.
Another pic featured Chris shopping for cured meats. It's not the worst activity, especially for a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author.
Instagram
While Amy misses her dogs during the romantic getaway, both the comedian and Chris can't hide their excitement at all the destinations they have reached.
Earlier this week, Amy revealed even more landmarks she has experienced after exchanging vows. "Thank you great people of Milan! Going to Venice next. Where should we go?" she asked her followers. "In Milan we loved the Monkey cocktail bar. Langosteria, da giacomo. Sorbillos and all the incredible sites."
Back on February 13, cupid struck early as Amy and Chris said "I Do" during a private ceremony in Malibu.
When asked how it feels to be considered a Mrs., Amy didn't hold back.
"It feels f--king good!" she shared on the SiriusXM show You Up With Nikki Glaser. "I'm a wife as hell. But it's still like, a novelty. Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he's like, ‘My wife is sitting here,' and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that. I just have been really overusing it to a degree that's insane. Like, when it's completely uncalled for."
Congratulations again to the happy couple and enjoy your vacation.