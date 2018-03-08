Audrina Patridge Says Corey Bohan Is "Stalking" Her, Wants His Visitation Rights Taken Away

Audrina Patridge wants Corey Bohan's visitation with their 1-year-old daughter Kirra to be taken away.

The Hills alum filed court documents on Wednesday in Orange County, Calif., seeking a restraining order against Bohan and asking that his visitation with Kirra be stripped. According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Patridge claims that Bohan is "stalking" her on social media and that he is being "angry, rude and emotionally abusive" to Kirra.

Patridge also discusses an alleged incident on March 5, in which she claims Bohan threatened her. As a result Patridge says in the court documents, "I am more afraid of him now than ever, and fear for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care."