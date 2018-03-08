This Couple Took Their Wedding Photos at Target and Yes, They're Perfect

Relatable AF.

Newlyweds Isabella Sablan and Michael Delvalle took their obsession with Target to the next level when they decided their engagement photo shoot should take place inside their local discount retailer. In a pun-derful retelling of their love story titled "Walking Down Our Favorite Aisle," the couple says inspiration struck naturally.

"Target has always been a pretty significant part of our relationship," Isabella and Michael shared. "When we needed something to do on a slow Thursday night, Target was always there with open doors."

They added, "Even if we didn't need anything, Target always knew what was best for us and it never failed to send us home without some sort of delicious treat, household good, or one of those beautiful red tag clearance items that now consume our entire home décor."

Trust us, we get it.