Priyanka Chopra Masters the Thigh-High Slit and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 5:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Priyanka Chopra

Peter Parker/Splash News

It may be raining. It may be pouring. But Priyanka Chopra is definitely not snoring. 

The actress was spotted out on the wet New York City streets this week, proving that drab weather should not dictate your wardrobe choices. While we are on the cusp of spring, the Quantico star elected to show some bare leg in a leather skirt with a thigh-high slit. She kept warm in a long fur coat but brightened the ensemble with a colorful, striped Fendi turtleneck. 

Priyanka wasn't the only celeb to impress, as Paris Fashion Week came to a close. It was a final opportunity (out of a fashion-focused month) for street style stars like Olivia Culpo and Victoria Beckham to really shine.

Photos

Celebrities in Empowering Clothes

To see this week's best dressed stars, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Victoria Beckham

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Victoria Beckham

VB could wear a trash bag, and it'll still look couture. But this all-black ensemble paired with a stark-white coat was especially chic!

ESC: Best Dressed, Selah Marley

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Nina Ricci

Selah Marley

Lauryn Hill's daughter paired an architectural denim top with a pleated blue maxi-skirt, with hot-pink pumps, with a turquoise bag, with an orange sash...and we were living for this style moment. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Rowan Blanchard

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard

While the Disney star must've been cold outside the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, we give her props to her dedication to fashion. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Justine Skye

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Justine Skye

The "Don't Think About It" singer looked high fashion as ever while outside the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Cindy Bruna

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

While the off-duty model typically wears a tee-and-jeans combo, Cindy took the look next level and added a statement jacket to the mix. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Culpo

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

No one does street style better than this former beauty queen, who was wearing a Ronald van der Kemp jacket and pants, a Valextra bag, Nina Ricci shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewelry to Paris Fashion Week. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Priyanka Chopra

Peter Parker/Splash News

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress showed some leg in a Fendi top, winter-appropriate Yigal Azrouel leather skirt and Marei jacket at Paris Fashion Week. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Lucy Hale

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Lucy Hale

The Life Sentence star proves a rainy day outfit doesn't have to look drab. The mixed prints in her dress contrast nicely against the simple camel-colored coat. 

Which look do you like best?

RELATED ARTICLE: Celebrities Who Make Empowering Style Statements—Literally

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Victoria Beckham , Olivia Culpo , Lucy Hale , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
ESC: Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss Is Buttoned Up in This New Boots Trend

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Do These Weird Viral Beauty Products Actually Work?

ESC: Feminist T's, Vanessa Hudgens

Celebrities Who Make Empowering Style Statements—Literally

ESC: Margot Robbie

How to Recreate Margot Robbie's Bent Hair From the 2018 Oscars

How to Get Margot Robbie's 2018 Oscars Hairstyle

ESC: Julianne Hough

The Real Reason Julianne Hough Dyed Her Hair Red

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Leggings: How to Get Your Hands on Them

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.