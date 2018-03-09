Priyanka Chopra Masters the Thigh-High Slit and More Best Dressed Stars

It may be raining. It may be pouring. But Priyanka Chopra is definitely not snoring.

The actress was spotted out on the wet New York City streets this week, proving that drab weather should not dictate your wardrobe choices. While we are on the cusp of spring, the Quantico star elected to show some bare leg in a leather skirt with a thigh-high slit. She kept warm in a long fur coat but brightened the ensemble with a colorful, striped Fendi turtleneck.

Priyanka wasn't the only celeb to impress, as Paris Fashion Week came to a close. It was a final opportunity (out of a fashion-focused month) for street style stars like Olivia Culpo and Victoria Beckham to really shine.