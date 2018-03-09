Alpha Male Madness 2018: Nominate Your Favorite TV Actors Now

Is everybody ready for another tournament?!

Now is the time to determine TV's most loved actor of 2018, meaning we need your nominations to find out who will take the crown from last year's winner, The 100's Bob Morley.

Morley celebrated his win by sending us a video with his dog in it, so that will tell you that this is a very serious competition that expects a lot from its winners. Do not take this lightly!

Nominations will be accepted until this Sunday at 5 p.m. PT, and there are just a few guidelines to help you in your nominating.