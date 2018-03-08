Watch Katy Perry's Horrifying But Also Mesmerizing Hidden Talent

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 2:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Gif

Giphy

Katy Perry's got party tricks! 

First there was that now-viral "wig" moment (Do you feel that already?), and now the pop singer has once again convinced us to tune into the American Idol reboot. This time around K.P. decides to show off her hidden talent, which is just as fascinating as it is scary. 

Trust us when we say you won't ever be able unsee Katy inflate and deflate her throat like a frog. Sure, the American Idol competitor says he can quote the entirety of Mean Girls, but it doesn't hold a candle to the star's amphibian impression. 

Photos

Stars With Hidden Talents

"It's disgusting," Katy admits, adding, "Nobody's gonna wanna make it out with me... But who cares?" 

She entices co-judge Lionel Richie to "touch it" as Luke Bryan stands back in amazement, and let's just say it leaves the "All Night Long" singer shook. 

Prepare for your skin to crawl and check out the clip above for yourself!

American Idol kicks of Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , American Idol , Apple News , Funny , Viral , Top Stories
Latest News
Omarosa, Donald Trump

Brandi Glanville Thinks Omarosa and Donald Trump Slept Together

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Do These Weird Viral Beauty Products Actually Work?

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill Is Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Perfect Star Wars Fashion

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson Calls Tommy Lee a "Disaster Spinning Out of Control" After Altercation With Brandon

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

Grey's Anatomy Cast Shakeup: Ellen Pompeo Responds to Theory That Her Raise Is to Blame

King Robert, Max Brown, The Royals

The Royals Sibling Rivalry: "There's Definitely Going to Be a Lot of Play for the Throne"

Meghan Markle

Breaking Down Meghan Markle's Latest Look: J.Crew Coat, Alexander Wang Pants and More

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.