Watch Katy Perry's Horrifying But Also Mesmerizing Hidden Talent

Giphy
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 2:12 PM
Giphy
Katy Perry's got party tricks!
First there was that now-viral "wig" moment (Do you feel that already?), and now the pop singer has once again convinced us to tune into the American Idol reboot. This time around K.P. decides to show off her hidden talent, which is just as fascinating as it is scary.
Trust us when we say you won't ever be able unsee Katy inflate and deflate her throat like a frog. Sure, the American Idol competitor says he can quote the entirety of Mean Girls, but it doesn't hold a candle to the star's amphibian impression.
"It's disgusting," Katy admits, adding, "Nobody's gonna wanna make it out with me... But who cares?"
She entices co-judge Lionel Richie to "touch it" as Luke Bryan stands back in amazement, and let's just say it leaves the "All Night Long" singer shook.
Prepare for your skin to crawl and check out the clip above for yourself!
American Idol kicks of Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!