Breaking Down Meghan Markle's Latest Look: J.Crew Coat, Alexander Wang Pants and More

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 1:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in Birmingham together on Thursday.

The couple, set to tie the knot on May 19, made multiple appearances in the city on International Women's Day. The first stop on their city visit this morning was to Millennium Point, which is a site that offers working space for educational and STEM organizations.

"To celebrate #IWD2018, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are attending an event hosted by @Stemettes that aims to inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM)," Kensington Palace tweeted Thursday.

After seeing pictures of Markle in Birmingham, social media is buzzing about her outfit and we have all the details on her latest look.

Meghan Markle Officially Baptized in Private Ceremony: Report

For the public appearance, Markle kept warm in a navy and white-trim J.Crew Tipped topcoat in Italian stadium-cloth wool, which is currently sold out online. The coat was priced at £330 ($455.86) before selling out.

When Markle stepped inside, she took off her coat and was spotted wearing an AllSaints Ridley Jumper, which is still available in black for £168 ($232.06).

She can also be seen wearing Alexander Wang trousers and Manolo Blahnik 'BB' Pointy Toe Pumps, which will cost you $625. Markle was also spotted carrying an Altuzarra purse.

The couple's public outing on Thursday comes shortly after sources confirmed to E! News that Markle had been baptized in a private, 45-minute ceremony on Tuesday. The service was presided over by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and took place inside a chapel on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney flew to England and was by her side for the baptism, heading home late Tuesday night, according to the source. We're also told her pal Lindsay Roth was in attendance.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Apple News , Top Stories , Royals , Style
Latest News
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Display "Girl Power" in the Cutest Way

Alex Rodriguez, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Her Famous Family Play Baseball With Alex Rodriguez

Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher Slams Report That She's Broke, Homeless and Living Out of Her Van

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy: Is This How Sarah Drew Is Being Written Out?

Top Chef, Joseph Flamm, Joe Sasto, Adrienne Cheatham

Top Chef Season 15 Finale: And the Winner Is...

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer's Latest Honeymoon Photos With Chris Fischer Have Us Feeling the Love

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez Suffered Near-Fatal Complication After Kidney Transplant, Francia Raisa Says

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.