Breaking Down Meghan Markle's Latest Look: J.Crew Coat, Alexander Wang Pants and More

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in Birmingham together on Thursday.

The couple, set to tie the knot on May 19, made multiple appearances in the city on International Women's Day. The first stop on their city visit this morning was to Millennium Point, which is a site that offers working space for educational and STEM organizations.

"To celebrate #IWD2018, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are attending an event hosted by @Stemettes that aims to inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM)," Kensington Palace tweeted Thursday.

After seeing pictures of Markle in Birmingham, social media is buzzing about her outfit and we have all the details on her latest look.