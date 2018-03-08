What to Expect From Becca Kufrin's Season of The Bachelorette

ABC is ready to do the damn thing this spring.

They say there's no rest for the wicked, and there isn't much for The Bachelor franchise either, as production is set to begin on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette just days after The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special aired, revealing Arie Luyendyk Jr. had dumped her to be with Lauren Burnham.

And it's safe to say there's never been such a positive reaction to the reveal of the franchise's next lead like the one Becca revealed when Chris Harrison officially announced her as the next Bachelorette on Tuesday night, with the host saying it was one of the "easiest" decisions the producers have ever made.

And when E! News hopped on the phone with Harrison after the live special, he explained exactly how the decision to make Becca the next Bachelorette so soon after her heartbreak was made.