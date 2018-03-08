What to Expect From Becca Kufrin's Season of The Bachelorette

by Tierney Bricker & Billy Nilles | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 11:01 AM
ABC is ready to do the damn thing this spring.
They say there's no rest for the wicked, and there isn't much for The Bachelor franchise either, as production is set to begin on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette just days after The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special aired, revealing Arie Luyendyk Jr. had dumped her to be with Lauren Burnham.
And it's safe to say there's never been such a positive reaction to the reveal of the franchise's next lead like the one Becca revealed when Chris Harrison officially announced her as the next Bachelorette on Tuesday night, with the host saying it was one of the "easiest" decisions the producers have ever made.
And when E! News hopped on the phone with Harrison after the live special, he explained exactly how the decision to make Becca the next Bachelorette so soon after her heartbreak was made.
"Once this evolved and once we saw the outpouring of love and support for Becca—and on top of that, we saw how she handled that unedited, controversial scene. I mean, she was so graceful, so poised, so strong and put together, it made our decision so easy," he told E! News. "That's why we don't ever really rush to judgment, and a lot of times people give us a hard time or say we've made the choice, and I just laugh at those articles and stuff that are written because I'm like, ‘Um, we really haven't made our decision yet.' Because we want to wait and see."
So while they waited to see if Becca would be ready after that brutal break-up, did producers have another women from Arie's season on stand-by? Nope, no one had their Bachelorette dreams dashed at the eleventh hour, with Harrison saying, "There was nothing nearly that dramatic, but obviously we knew things were amiss for a couple of months ago, so the idea was let's wait and see how this turns out because a lot of factors go into it."
Paul Hebert/ABC
One thing Harrison can always count on though, after hosting over 50 seasons of Bachelor shows, is never knowing what a season will look like.
"The beautiful thing is you don't know.," he said. "No way in a million years could you have ever foreseen Arie and his season going like this. That's kind of the beauty of the show is when we start anew with Becca, something will happen—some things will happen—that never happened before. That's just the nature of this beast and the nature of this business."
And the show is ready to let Becca do the damn thing, with Harrison said, "As a producer, you can't hold on too tight. You've got to let Becca really drive this bus."
But will Arie and Lauren be watching Becca's season? And did Arie have any words of advice for the franchise's next lead? Press play on our interview with them above to find out.
Becca's season of The Bachelorette will premiere this May on ABC.
