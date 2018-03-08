Glee Cast Reunites—and Meets Matthew Morrison's Baby!

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 10:24 AM
Matthew Morrison reunited with his Glee castmates on Wednesday and introduced them to his baby boy Revel James Makai Morrison.
Most of the McKinley High School gang was there, including Chris Colfer (Kurt Hummel), Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester), Amber Riley (Mercedes Jones), Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson), and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang). Everyone's favorite cheerleaders Heather Morris (Brittan Pierce) and Naya Rivera (Santana Lopez) were also there as were Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde) and Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta, Quinn Fabray). Even Lea Michele (Rachel Berry) was there.
In addition, many of the show's behind-the-scenes stars were there, too, including choreographer Zachary Woodlee, script coordinator Aristotle Kousakis and writers Matthew Hodgson and Michael Hitchcock.
"It's a GLEE-Union!!" Morrison captioned the photo of the gang. "What a beautiful night hangin with my old kids & new kid! Ohana..."
The cast members loved getting to meet the newest member of the Morrison family. Morrison's wife Renee Morrison, who was also there, shared a video of Colfer playing with 4-month-old baby and another clip of the little bundle of joy pulling out Riley's earring.
Another sweet post showed Ushkowitz dancing with the little man.
"I love these Gleeple," Riley wrote alongside the group shot. "See you all in another couple of years.
Of course, there were some notable stars missing, including Corey Monteith and Mark Salling. Monteith (who played Finn Hudson) died in 2013 at the age of 31. Salling (who played Puck) passed away in January at the age of 35. Chord Overstreet (Sam Evans) and Harry Shum Jr. (Mike Chang) also appeared to be missing the event.
Morrison and his wife welcomed their first child in Oct. 2017.
We can't wait until the next reunion!
