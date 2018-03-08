A Wrinkle in Time Reviews: Is the $100 Million Movie Worth Your Money?

"It was a dark and stormy night."

That's the first sentence of Madeline L'Engle's 1962 novel, A Wrinkle in Time—and in Walt Disney Studios' film adaptation (out Friday), Ava DuVernay remains faithful to its opening line. And while the director has changed some elements—by diversifying the characters and changing the setting from Connecticut to California—fans of the book will not be disappointed.

The movie tells the story of Meg (Storm Reid), a brainy middle school student whose physicist father (Chris Pine) has mysteriously disappeared. Three celestial beings—Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey) and Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon)—hear "a cry in the universe" and journey to Earth to help Meg find her father—and later confront "It," an evil force. The movie also stars Zach Galifianakis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Levi Miller and Michael Peña.

Here's what critics have to say about A Wrinkle in Time: