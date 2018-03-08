RuPaul's Drag Race Welcomes Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Shania Twain and More for Season 10

VH1, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Hold onto your wigs, the season 10 judge and guest roster for RuPaul's Drag Race is stacked with talent. In addition to the already announced Christina Aguilera, Ru and the queens will welcome Shania Twain, Lena Dunham, Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Kate Upton, Billy Eichner, Oscar nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and so many more famous faces to the judges panel alongside show regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.
In addition to the judges, Stephen Colbert, Cheyenne Jackson and Andy Cohen will appear in special guest appearances in season 10.
Told you it was major!
The full list of judges, excluding the previously listed names are: Halsey, Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi, Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella, The Good Fight's Audra McDonald, Ashanti, Dear White People star Logan Browning, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Claws star Carrie Preston, Andrew Rannells, 13 Reasons Why's Miles Heizer, Todrick Hall and Lizzo.
Phew.
The 14 competing queens are vying for the titled, "America's Next Drag Superstar," and a prize of $100,000. The previously announced cast includes: Asia O'Hara (Dallas, TX), Aquaria (Brooklyn, NY), Blair St. Clair (Indianapolis, IN), Dusty Ray Bottoms (New York, NY), Eureka O'Hara (Johnson City, TN), Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams (Albuquerque, NM), Kameron Michaels (Nashville, TN), Mayhem Miller (Riverside, CA), Miz Cracker (New York, NY), Monét X Change (Bronx, NY), Monique Heart (Kansas City, MO), The Vixen (Chicago, IL), Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Tampa, FL), and Yuhua Hamasaki (New York, NY).
Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Thursday, March 22 at 8 p.m. on VH1. The season will feature 90-minute episodes followed by RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.