Charlize Theron's Mom Bought Her Weed: "She's All Mine!"

That's what moms are for?

Turns out—Charlize Theron's mom, Gerda Maritz, is a woman of many talents, including scoring weed for her famous daughter. As the Gringo star explained to Jimmy Kimmel on set Wednesday night, she is no stranger to smoking pot, but as of late, she wondered if a special strain could help her and her mom with their sleeping problems.

"I have really bad sleep and so does my mom, and so we were talking about it because we do take sleep medication," she told Kimmel. "I was saying to her, you know maybe we should figure out a way to try like a sleeping strain."

However, the Oscar winner was surprised when her mom showed up to her house one day with the goods. "I really thought I would be the responsible one to have to go and get that," she quipped to Kimmel.