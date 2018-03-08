Michael B. Jordan to Adopt Inclusion Riders for His Production Company

According to the university, an inclusion rider is a clause celebrities can include in their contracts to stipulate inclusion among the cast and crew. This rider demands that women, people of color, people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ community and people of other marginalized groups are represented.

Frances McDormand called for more inclusion riders during her Best Actress in a Leading Role acceptance speech at the 2018 Oscars.

"Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed," she said after asking all female nominees to stand and be recognized. "Don't talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours—whatever suits you best—and we'll tell you all about them. I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider."

Upon speaking to the press backstage, Dormand admitted she just learned about inclusion riders last week.

"And so, the fact that we—that I—just learned that after 35 years of being in the film business, it's not...We're not going back," she told journalists. "So, the whole idea of women trending? No. No trending. African Americans trending? No. No trending. It changes now, and I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that. Right? Power in rules."