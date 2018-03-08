Celebrities Who Make Empowering Style Statements—Literally

Now here's a style statement.

It doesn't need to be International Women's Day for celebrities (or anyone for that matter) to wear an empowering shirt. Stars like Olivia Wilde, Vanessa Hudgens and Karlie Kloss do it all the time, pairing their female-forward, positive messaging with ensembles that range from sweats and mom jeans to tailored blazers and fur coats. But in honor of the March 8 celebration, we rounded up the celebrity-inspired outfits that couldn't make their statement any more obvious.

For the last few seasons, designers and brands, from Christian Dior to Re/Done, have injected the graphics-heavy messaging into their collections. To close out his fall 2017 runway show, Prabal Gurung sent models including Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and plus-size model Candice Huffine down the runway in a silk dress or sparkling gown with graphic shirts on top; the shirts all featured pro-woman, pro-diversity graphics.