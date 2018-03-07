Brad Pitt is “Healthier and Happier” Since Coping with Angelina Jolie Split

The 54-year-old actor has been keeping busy as of late, recently signing on to join Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film about the 1969 Manson family murders—Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The source continues, "[Brad] spent a lot of time alone and in private looking at himself and reevaluating what was most important and who he wanted to be. Now he's in a place where he's implemented those changes and has a lot more clarity. He's come out of that dark time and is in a much better place."

As E! News previously reported, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016 after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The pair got involved in a custody battle over their kids, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, before reaching a temporary agreement the following December.