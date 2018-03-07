Chris Harrison Questions Arie's Explanation That He Filmed Breakup to Help Becca Become the Bachelorette

Rest assured Bachelor Nation, your feelings about Arie Luyendyk Jr. .'s finale do not go unnoticed.

Chris Harrison, the man who guided viewers through five hours of the most intense TV we've seen in quite some time, is well-aware that the ABC reality hit's decision to air Arie and Becca Kufrin's break-up unedited was a polarizing one.

"I felt the controversy and the drama behind it," Harrison told E! News over the phone on Wednesday, adding he's heard from people on both sides of the aisle.

Regardless of whether people loved or hated Arie's switcheroo scandal, they still watched it on the edge of their seats, and Harrison defended how the show chose to let the drama play out.