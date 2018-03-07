Michael B. Jordan Fan Breaks Her Retainer After Seeing Him Shirtless in Black Panther

Oh snap! Literally.

An 18-year-old named Sophia Robb, who broke her retainer while watching Michael B. Jordan's shirtless scene in Black Panther, is finding herself at the center of a viral storm after her orthodontist blogged about the possibly embarrassing incident and the world took notice. And then she did too.

But lucky for her, the retainer-breaking teen isn't the only one who spotted the viral story—her film crush did as well and soon took to Twitter to offer to replace the pricey piece of metal and plastic. Talk about a silver lining!

All the hubbub started after, without her knowledge, Sophia's orthodontist wrote about what went down on his Tumblr (without her knowledge, it should be said).

Earlier in the week, the blog-happy orthodontist wrote, "One of my patients came in for an emergency visit, because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off she clenched her teeth so fucking hard she snapped it. that is the fucking funniest shit ever to me this tiny 17 year old girl thirsting so goddamn hard she busted steel."

Quickly, the post received over 240,000 notes—and one of the lookyloos just happened to be the "tiny 17 year old girl," who has been quick to clarify that she's in fact 18.

On Monday, Sophia took to Twitter to write, "Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist's tumblr. This is a post about me? I'm going to kill myself."