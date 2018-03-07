Meghan Markle Officially Baptized in Private Ceremony: Report

Meghan Markle is confirmed in the Church of England.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Harry's future wife was baptized in a private, 45-minute ceremony held on Tuesday evening. The service, which was presided over by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, took place inside a chapel on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Kensington Palace declined to comment. The Sunday Times previously reported the baptism would take place sometime in March and "possibly" this week.

In addition to Prince Harry, attendees reportedly included Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William were not present for Markle's baptism, according to the outlet.